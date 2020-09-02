COVID-19 and the threat to American voting rights

New Rochelle, NY, September 2, 2020—The COVID-19 pandemic has illuminated three main pathologies of American voting rights, according to Richard Hasen. The pandemic has revealed the lack of systematic and uniform protection of voting rights in the United States, as described in the peer-reviewed Election Law Journal. Click here to read the article now.

Richard Hasen, Chancellor’s Professor of Law and Political Science, UC Irvine School of Law, retains some optimism in his article entitled, “Three Pathologies of American Voting Rights Illuminated by the COVID-19 Pandemic, and How to Treat and Cure Them.”

“Despite these three pathologies, and the Supreme Courts recent decision in RNC v. DNC, which decided against expanded voting rights, there is room for some hope that at least some courts will provide measure of protection for voting rights during the pandemic,” says Hasen.

“Rick Hasen, one of the leading scholars of election law, argues that three characteristics of our election system feature pose serious challenges for the November elections: the fragmentation of election administration, 'polarized and judicialized' decision making concerning voting rights, and weak constitutional protections for voting,” states Election Law Journal Editor-in-Chief David Canon, University of Wisconsin.

