Multidisciplinary approaches to solving cold cases

New Rochelle, NY, September 23, 2020 - Forensic DNA analysis enables new and increasingly sophisticated technology for solving cold cases. Through advances in DNA sequencing and bioinformatics, this relatively new and urgent field is enabling a broad range of cold cases, including homicides and other violent crimes, to be solved. The first issue of Forensic Genomics has just been published. Click here to read the issue now.

"Advances in forensic genomics and genealogy have helped solve an unprecedented number of cold cases in the past few years. Forensic Genomics will document and facilitate continued innovation in the field and drive validation and adoption of this exciting new technology for forensics professionals," says Editor-in-Chief David Mittelman, PhD, Founder & Chief Executive Officer, Othram, Inc.

Incorporating robotics and automation into forensic workflows can help reduce casework backlogs in crime laboratories. An article by Kevin Miller PhD, Hamilton Company, and coauthors, describes the "Validation of a High-Throughput Automated Liquid Handling DNA Extraction System to Maximize Efficiency in Forensic Casework."

An article by William Thomas, moderator of Mind Over Murder Podcast, provides a first-hand view of what it is like to suffer the unsolved murder of a loved one. Important insights for the future of the field are put forth.

The News section highlights new forensic DNA methods that are helping to solve cold cases. It focuses on the emergence of DNA sequencing as a more accurate method for collecting genetic information from challenging forensic evidence and also covers database tools for turning the genetic information into meaningful results.

