October issue of SLAS Discovery now available

Oak Brook, IL - The October edition of SLAS Discovery features the cover article, "A Critical and Concise Review of Mass Spectrometry Applied to Imaging in Drug Discovery" by Richard J. A. Goodwin Ph.D. (AstraZeneca), Zoltan Takats Ph.D. (Imperial College London), and Josephine Bunch, Ph.D. (National Physical Laboratory).

Mass spectrometry imaging (MSI) has increasingly become a versatile methodology to support pharmaceutical research and development over the past decade. MSI efficiently provides data on drug delivery throughout the human body while simultaneously mapping endogenous metabolites, lipids and proteins on a molecular level, allowing researchers to make both pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic measurements at cellular resolution in tissue. The increasing development costs of new and emerging therapeutic modalities and the associated risks of late-stage program attrition are unique challenges associated with MSI, along with the increasing number of complex and challenging bioanalytical questions within drug discovery. The cover article by Goodwin, Takats and Bunch provides an updated concise review of the use of MSI for drug discovery, while critically considering what is required to immerse MSI into the greater pharmaceutical research and development industry. In addition to the cover article and 10 original research articles, the October issue features a technical brief entitled, "In Silico Selection of Gp120 ssDNA Aptamer to HIV-1."

Articles of Original Research include:

Direct Comparison of Label-Free Biosensor Binding Kinetics Obtained on the Biacore 8K and the Carterra LSA

A High-Throughput Cellular Screening Assay for Small-Molecule Inhibitors and Activators of Cytoplasmic Dynein-1-Based Cargo Transport

Z' Does Not Need to Be > 0.5

Controlling the Reproducibility of AC50 Estimation during Compound Profiling through Bayesian β-Expectation Tolerance Intervals

High-Throughput Fluorescence-Based Activity Assay for Arginase-1

Identification of Novel Carbonic Anhydrase IX Inhibitors Using High-Throughput Screening of Pooled Compound Libraries by DNA-Linked Inhibitor Antibody Assay (DIANA)

A Robust and Cost-Effective Luminescent-Based High-Throughput Assay for Fructose-1,6-Bisphosphate Aldolase A

A Pilot Screen of a Novel Peptide Hormone Library Identified Candidate GPR83 Ligands

Development of a High-Throughput Screening Assay to Identify Inhibitors of the Major M17-Leucyl Aminopeptidase from Trypanosoma cruzi Using RapidFire Mass Spectrometry

Two Forms of Tyrosyl-tRNA Synthetase from Pseudomonas aeruginosa: Characterization and Discovery of Inhibitory Compounds

