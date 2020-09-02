GSA publishes 9 articles on COVID-19 and aging; Ageism webinar for health care professionals

The Gerontological Society of America's highly cited, peer-reviewed journals are continuing to publish scientific articles on COVID-19, and all are free to access. The following were published between July 29 and September 1; all are free to access:

New Webinar: "Reframing Aging: A Primer for Health Care Professionals"

Healthcare professionals working on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic are confronted daily with communication choices. Research by the FrameWorks Institute on aging and ageism shows that words matter. This webinar presented by the Reframing Aging Initiative covers four ideas to keep in mind when talking about older people and health equity in health care settings during the pandemic.

###

The Gerontological Society of America (GSA) is the nation's oldest and largest interdisciplinary organization devoted to research, education, and practice in the field of aging. The principal mission of the Society -- and its 5,500+ members -- is to advance the study of aging and disseminate information among scientists, decision makers, and the general public. GSA's structure also includes a policy institute, the National Academy on an Aging Society.