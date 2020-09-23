GSA publishes seven articles on COVID-19 and aging

The Gerontological Society of America's highly cited, peer-reviewed journals are continuing to publish scientific articles on COVID-19. The following were published between August 28 and September 21; all are free to access:
- Societal Views of Older Adults as Vulnerable and a Burden to Society During the COVID-19 Outbreak: Results from an Israeli Nationally Representative Sample: Research report in The Journals of Gerontology, Series B: Psychological Sciences and Social Sciences by Ella Cohn-Schwartz, PhD, and Liat Ayalon, PhD
- A Thematic Analysis of Weibo Topics (Chinese Twitter Hashtags) regarding Older Adults During the COVID-19 Outbreak: Research report in The Journals of Gerontology, Series B: Psychological Sciences and Social Sciences by Wanyu Xi, Wenqian Xu, Xin Zhang, and Liat Ayalon
- Older Adults' Experience of the COVID-19 Pandemic: A Mixed-Methods Analysis of Stresses and Joys: Research article in The Gerontologist by Brenda R. Whitehead, PhD, and Emily Torossian, BA
- Caremongering and Assumptions of Need: The Spread of Compassionate Ageism During COVID-19: Forum article in The Gerontologist by Deanna Vervaecke, BSc (Hons), and Brad A. Meisner, PhD
- Challenges Experienced by Older People During the Initial Months of the COVID-19 Pandemic: Research article in The Gerontologist by Allison R. Heid, PhD, Francine Cartwright, BS, Maureen Wilson-Genderson, PhD, and Rachel Pruchno, PhD
- COVID-19 as a Stressor: Pandemic Expectations, Perceived Stress, and Negative Affect in Older Adults: Research report in The Journals of Gerontology, Series B: Psychological Sciences and Social Sciences by Brenda R. Whitehead, PhD
- Estimating older adult mortality from COVID-19: Research report in The Journals of Gerontology, Series B: Psychological Sciences and Social Sciences by Andy Sharma, PhD
