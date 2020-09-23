News Release 

Suicidality among adult survivors of childhood cancer

Wiley

Research News

A recent study found that survivors of childhood cancer have a similar risk of having suicidal thoughts compared with other individuals, and they have lower risk of suicidal behaviors and suicidal death.

The analysis was published in CANCER, a journal of the American Cancer Society, and included medical information and survey responses from 3,096 childhood cancer survivors and 429 individuals in the general population.

Among survivors, depression, anxiety, and financial stress were linked with a higher likelihood of having suicidal thoughts.

