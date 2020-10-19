Below please find a summary and link(s) of new coronavirus-related content published today in Annals of Internal Medicine. The summary below is not intended to substitute for the full article as a source of information. A collection of coronavirus-related content is free to the public at http://go. annals. org/ coronavirus . 1. ACP and Annals of Internal Medicine hold Virtual COVID-19 Vaccine Forum for physicians on the frontlines of the pandemic

The American College of Physicians (ACP) and Annals of Internal Medicine hosted a virtual forum on October 16 assembling some of the country's leading health experts to discuss timely, evidence-based information related to what physicians and other health care professionals need to know about a COVID-19 vaccine. During the forum, experts discussed the progress of the science and the challenges related to bringing the vaccine to the public.

The ACP and Annals of Internal Medicine COVID-19 Vaccine Forum: What Physicians Need to Know, featured Anthony Fauci, MD, MACP, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), and other distinguished experts who offered their unique insights into the science and policy surrounding the vaccines. The full recording is available for replay here (https:/ / www. acpjournals. org/ doi/ 10. 7326/ M20-6841 ) and is published in Annals of Internal Medicine along with commentary by event moderator Christine Laine, MD, MPH, ACP senior vice president and editor-in-chief, Annals of Internal Medicine.

Panelists offered current, evidence-based information related to the science, approval processes, and development of clinical recommendations for vaccines. They discussed the Emergency Use Authorization of COVID-19 vaccines, which would be the first time this process has been implemented for a vaccine in the history of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The forum also addressed the political environment that threatens the time-honored vaccine-related processes and fosters confusion and mistrust. Highlights included:

Dr. Fauci discussed the status of the COVID-19 vaccines under development and the research investigating their effectiveness and safety. Dr. Fauci said he was 'cautiously optimistic' that a vaccine could be approved in early 2021, but stressed that the science could not be rushed.

David Kessler, MD, Former Commissioner of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration discussed the vaccine approval process and stressed that it needs to be free from political interference.

Beth P. Bell, MD, MPH, FIDSA, member of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) reviewed the process the ACIP will follow to develop clinical recommendations related to the vaccine. Dr. Bell says these clinical guidelines will be crucial for informing practice moving forward.

Rachel Levine, MD, Secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Health discussed how the vaccine might be disseminated and the importance of public trust in implementing a successful vaccination program.

