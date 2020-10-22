COVID-19 news from Annals of Internal Medicine

Annals of Internal Medicine News

Below please find a summary and link(s) of new coronavirus-related content published today in Annals of Internal Medicine. The summary below is not intended to substitute for the full article as a source of information. A collection of coronavirus-related content is free to the public at http://go. annals. org/ coronavirus .

Experts suggest establishing general clinical endpoints for evaluating efficacy in COVID-19 vaccine trials

Safe and effective vaccines are a critical component in the control of COVID-19. Several vaccine candidates to protect COVID-19 have entered or will soon enter large-scale, phase 3, placebo-controlled randomized clinical trials.

A group of industry, government, and academic researchers propose a general set of clinical endpoints to facilitate a harmonized evaluation and comparison of the efficacy of vaccine candidates. The authors note they considered the pros and cons of various endpoints for use as primary endpoints. Additionally, the authors recommend including asymptomatic infection as a study endpoint. Read the full text: https:/ / www. acpjournals. org/ doi/ 10. 7326/ M20-6169 .

###

Media contacts: A PDF for this article is not yet available. Please click the link to read full text. The lead corresponding author, Devan V. Mehrotra, PhD, can be reached through Ian McConnell at ian_mcconnell@merck.com.