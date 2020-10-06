Tattoo inks: risk assessment for Pigment Blue 15:3 and Pigment Green 7

Pigment Blue 15:3 and Pigment Green 7 are also affected by this proposal. Because of these pigments in particular, the ECHA proposal is currently the subject of public debate.

As a consequence, the German Federal Institute for Risk Assessment (BfR) has reviewed the potential health hazards and risks posed by the pigments Blue 15:3 and Green 7.

he BfR concludes that the currently available data for both pigments indicate only a comparatively low level of toxicity. However, since the available data on harmful properties of both pigments are incomplete, the BfR is currently unable to provide a reliable health risk assessment of these pigments when used in tattoo inks. In particular, no assessment can be provided for the potential health risks involved in injecting these substanc es into deeper layers of the skin (intradermal application). The BfR recommends supplementing the available data sets for both pigments. As currently available data indicate only a comparatively low level of toxicity, however, the BfR does not see an acute need for further action at this time. In the view of the BfR, further work in this area should take into account that the pigments Blue 15:3 and Green 7 might be substituted by less well-investigated substances.

