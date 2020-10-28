Announcing a new article publication for BIO Integration journal. In this review article the authors Chenxi Liu, Dian Jiao and Zhe Liu, from Tianjin University, Tianjin, China consider artificial intelligence (AI) aided disease prediction.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is widely used in clinical medicine and is increasingly applied to the fields of AI-aided image analysis, AI-aided lesion determination and AI-assisted healthcare management.

In this article the authors discuss the emerging applications of AI-related medicine and AI-assisted visualized medicine, including novel diagnostic approaches, metadata analytical methods, and versatile AI-aided treatment applications in preclinical and clinical uses. New progress and breakthroughs in AI-aided disease prediction exhibit tremendous potential for clinical use in the future.

Article reference: Chenxi Liu, Dian Jiao and Zhe Liu, (AI)-aided Disease Prediction. BIO Integration, 2020, https:/ / doi. org/ 10. 15212/ bioi-2020-0017

Keywords: Artificial intelligence, clinical medicine, deep learning, disease prediction, visualized medicine