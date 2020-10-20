Acta Pharmaceutica Sinica B Volume 10, Issue 8 publishes

The Journal of the Institute of Materia Medica, the Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences and the Chinese Pharmaceutical Association, Acta Pharmaceutica Sinica B (APSB) is a monthly journal, in English, which publishes significant original research articles, rapid communications and high quality reviews of recent advances in all areas of pharmaceutical sciences -- including pharmacology, pharmaceutics, medicinal chemistry, natural products, pharmacognosy, pharmaceutical analysis and pharmacokinetics.
Featured papers in this issue are:
ZDHHC12-mediated claudin-3 S-palmitoylation determines ovarian cancer progression by authors Meng Yuan, Xiaobing Chen, Yitang Sun, Li Jiang, Zhongni Xia, Kaixiong Ye, Hong Jiang, Bo Yang, Meidan Ying, Ji Cao and Qiaojun He
Novel opioid-neurotensin-based hybrid peptide with spinal long-lasting antinociceptive activity and a propensity to delay tolerance development by authors Karolina Fr?czek, Mattia Ferraiolo, Emmanuel Hermans, Magdalena Bujalska-Zadrozny et al.
Discovery of the anti-angiogenesis effect of eltrombopag in breast cancer through targeting of HuR protein by authors Yuying Zhua, Liuqing Yanga, Jiazhen Xua, Xiyan Yang et al.
Other articles published in the issue include:
Review articles
Gene therapy for neurodegenerative disorders: advances, insights and prospects
Wei Chen, Yang Hu, Dianwen Ju
Conditional reprogramming: next generation cell culture
Xiaoxiao Wu, Shengpeng Wang, Mingxing Li, Jing Li et al.
Recent progress of hypoxia-modulated multifunctional nanomedicines to enhance photodynamic therapy: opportunities, challenges, and future development
Yixin Sun, Dongyang Zhao, Gang Wang, Yang Wang et al.
Original articles
Miltirone induces cell death in hepatocellular carcinoma cell through GSDME-dependent pyroptosis
Xiaowei Zhang, Ping Zhang, Lin An, Ningyuan Sun et al.
Design, synthesis and pharmacological evaluation of 4-(3-chloro-4-(3-cyclopropylthioureido)-2-fluorophenoxy)-7-methoxyquinoline-6-carboxamide (WXFL-152): a novel triple angiokinase inhibitor for cancer therapy
Yuqin Yao, Zhuowei Liu, Manyu Zhao, Zhengxia Chen et al.
Discovery of [1,2,3]triazolo[4,5-d]pyrimidine derivatives as highly potent, selective, and cellularly active USP28 inhibitors
Zhenzhen Liu, Taoqian Zhao, Zhonghua Li, Kai Sun et al.
Rational drug design, synthesis, and biological evaluation of novel chiral tetrahydronaphthalene-fused spirooxindole as MDM2-CDK4 dual inhibitor against glioblastoma
Biao Wang, Fu Peng, Wei Huang, Jin Zhou et al.
Limitation standard of toxic aconitines in Aconitum proprietary Chinese medicines using on-line extraction electrospray ionization mass spectrometry
Zi-Dong Qiu, Xu-Ya Wei, Rui-Qi Sun, Jin-Long Chen et al.
Intracellular codelivery of anti-inflammatory drug and anti-miR 155 to treat inflammatory disease
Chao Teng, Chenshi Lin, Feifei Huang, Xuyang Xing et al.
Doxorubicin-loaded bacterial outer-membrane vesicles exert enhanced anti-tumor efficacy in non-small-cell lung cancer
Kudelaidi Kuerban, Xiwen Gao, Hui Zhang, Jiayang Liu et al.
A magnetism/laser-auxiliary cascaded drug delivery to pulmonary carcinoma
Jialiang Lin, Qingqing Yin, Binlong Chen, Haoran Zhang et al.
Bone marrow mesenchymal stem cells-derived exosomes for penetrating and targeted chemotherapy of pancreatic cancer
Yu Zhou, Wenxi Zhou, Xinli Chen, Qingbing Wang et al.
Comparative study of mucoadhesive and mucus-penetrative nanoparticles based on phospholipid complex to overcome the mucus barrier for inhaled delivery of baicalein
Wujun Dong, Jun Ye, Junzhuo Zhou, Weijue Wang et al.
