Acta Pharmaceutica Sinica B Volume 10, Issue 8 publishes

The Journal of the Institute of Materia Medica, the Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences and the Chinese Pharmaceutical Association, Acta Pharmaceutica Sinica B (APSB) is a monthly journal, in English, which publishes significant original research articles, rapid communications and high quality reviews of recent advances in all areas of pharmaceutical sciences -- including pharmacology, pharmaceutics, medicinal chemistry, natural products, pharmacognosy, pharmaceutical analysis and pharmacokinetics.

Featured papers in this issue are:

ZDHHC12-mediated claudin-3 S-palmitoylation determines ovarian cancer progression by authors Meng Yuan, Xiaobing Chen, Yitang Sun, Li Jiang, Zhongni Xia, Kaixiong Ye, Hong Jiang, Bo Yang, Meidan Ying, Ji Cao and Qiaojun He

(https:/ / doi. org/ 10. 1016/ j. apsb. 2020. 03. 008 ). In this paper, the authors describe how ZDHHC12-mediated S-palmitoylation promotes the cell membrane localization of CLDN3 and maintains its stability in ovarian cancer cells, contributing to the oncoprotein function of CLDN3. When knocking down ZDHHC12, CLDN3 was insufficiently S-palmitoylated leading to the intracellular distribution and the preference to degradation, which inhibited tumor growth.

Novel opioid-neurotensin-based hybrid peptide with spinal long-lasting antinociceptive activity and a propensity to delay tolerance development by authors Karolina Fr?czek, Mattia Ferraiolo, Emmanuel Hermans, Magdalena Bujalska-Zadrozny et al.

(https:/ / doi. org/ 10. 1016/ j. apsb. 2020. 04. 014 ). The authors investigated the behavioral responses exerted by spinal administration of the opioid-neurotensin hybrid peptide, PK23 in adult male rats. The results suggest the potential use of hybrid compounds encompassing both opioid and neurotensin structural fragments in pain management highlighting the potential of synthetic neurotensin analogues as promising future analgesics.

Discovery of the anti-angiogenesis effect of eltrombopag in breast cancer through targeting of HuR protein by authors Yuying Zhua, Liuqing Yanga, Jiazhen Xua, Xiyan Yang et al.

(https:/ / doi. org/ 10. 1016/ j. apsb. 2020. 02. 007 ). The authors elucidated the anti-tumor effect and new mechanism of the clinical drug eltrombopag, where eltrombopag exhibited antiangiogenesis effect through targeting HuR in cancer cells and macrophages. The efficiency of HuR inhibitors for tumor inhibition, especially angiogenesis inhibition, suggests that development of new anti-cancer drugs can be based on the molecular structure of eltrombopag.

Other articles published in the issue include:

Review articles

Gene therapy for neurodegenerative disorders: advances, insights and prospects

Wei Chen, Yang Hu, Dianwen Ju

https:/ / doi. org/ 10. 1016/ j. apsb. 2020. 01. 015

Conditional reprogramming: next generation cell culture

Xiaoxiao Wu, Shengpeng Wang, Mingxing Li, Jing Li et al.

https:/ / doi. org/ 10. 1016/ j. apsb. 2020. 01. 011

Recent progress of hypoxia-modulated multifunctional nanomedicines to enhance photodynamic therapy: opportunities, challenges, and future development

Yixin Sun, Dongyang Zhao, Gang Wang, Yang Wang et al.

https:/ / doi. org/ 10. 1016/ j. apsb. 2020. 01. 004

Original articles

Miltirone induces cell death in hepatocellular carcinoma cell through GSDME-dependent pyroptosis

Xiaowei Zhang, Ping Zhang, Lin An, Ningyuan Sun et al.

https:/ / doi. org/ 10. 1016/ j. apsb. 2020. 06. 015

Design, synthesis and pharmacological evaluation of 4-(3-chloro-4-(3-cyclopropylthioureido)-2-fluorophenoxy)-7-methoxyquinoline-6-carboxamide (WXFL-152): a novel triple angiokinase inhibitor for cancer therapy

Yuqin Yao, Zhuowei Liu, Manyu Zhao, Zhengxia Chen et al.

https:/ / doi. org/ 10. 1016/ j. apsb. 2020. 04. 002

Discovery of [1,2,3]triazolo[4,5-d]pyrimidine derivatives as highly potent, selective, and cellularly active USP28 inhibitors

Zhenzhen Liu, Taoqian Zhao, Zhonghua Li, Kai Sun et al.

https:/ / doi. org/ 10. 1016/ j. apsb. 2019. 12. 008

Rational drug design, synthesis, and biological evaluation of novel chiral tetrahydronaphthalene-fused spirooxindole as MDM2-CDK4 dual inhibitor against glioblastoma

Biao Wang, Fu Peng, Wei Huang, Jin Zhou et al.

https:/ / doi. org/ 10. 1016/ j. apsb. 2019. 12. 013

Limitation standard of toxic aconitines in Aconitum proprietary Chinese medicines using on-line extraction electrospray ionization mass spectrometry

Zi-Dong Qiu, Xu-Ya Wei, Rui-Qi Sun, Jin-Long Chen et al.

https:/ / doi. org/ 10. 1016/ j. apsb. 2019. 12. 009

Intracellular codelivery of anti-inflammatory drug and anti-miR 155 to treat inflammatory disease

Chao Teng, Chenshi Lin, Feifei Huang, Xuyang Xing et al.

https:/ / doi. org/ 10. 1016/ j. apsb. 2020. 06. 005

Doxorubicin-loaded bacterial outer-membrane vesicles exert enhanced anti-tumor efficacy in non-small-cell lung cancer

Kudelaidi Kuerban, Xiwen Gao, Hui Zhang, Jiayang Liu et al.

https:/ / doi. org/ 10. 1016/ j. apsb. 2020. 02. 002

A magnetism/laser-auxiliary cascaded drug delivery to pulmonary carcinoma

Jialiang Lin, Qingqing Yin, Binlong Chen, Haoran Zhang et al.

https:/ / doi. org/ 10. 1016/ j. apsb. 2019. 12. 017

Bone marrow mesenchymal stem cells-derived exosomes for penetrating and targeted chemotherapy of pancreatic cancer

Yu Zhou, Wenxi Zhou, Xinli Chen, Qingbing Wang et al.

https:/ / doi. org/ 10. 1016/ j. apsb. 2019. 11. 013

Comparative study of mucoadhesive and mucus-penetrative nanoparticles based on phospholipid complex to overcome the mucus barrier for inhaled delivery of baicalein

Wujun Dong, Jun Ye, Junzhuo Zhou, Weijue Wang et al.

https:/ / doi. org/ 10. 1016/ j. apsb. 2019. 10. 002

###

For more information please visit https:/ / www. journals. elsevier. com/ acta-pharmaceutica-sinica-b/

Editorial Board: https:/ / www. journals. elsevier. com/ acta-pharmaceutica-sinica-b/ editorial-board

APSB is available on ScienceDirect (https:/ / www. sciencedirect. com/ journal/ acta-pharmaceutica-sinica-b ).

Submissions to APSB may be made using Editorial Manager® (https:/ / www. editorialmanager. com/ apsb/ default. aspx ).

CiteScore: 10.5

Impact Factor: 7.097

5-Year Impact Factor: 7.865

Source Normalized Impact per Paper (SNIP): 2.210

SCImago Journal Rank (SJR): 1.792

ISSN 2211-3835