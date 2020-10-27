Acta Pharmaceutica Sinica B Volume 10, Issue 9 publishes

The Journal of the Institute of Materia Medica, the Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences and the Chinese Pharmaceutical Association, Acta Pharmaceutica Sinica B (APSB) is a monthly journal, in English, which publishes significant original research articles, rapid communications and high quality reviews of recent advances in all areas of pharmaceutical sciences -- including pharmacology, pharmaceutics, medicinal chemistry, natural products, pharmacognosy, pharmaceutical analysis and pharmacokinetics.
Featured papers in this issue are:
Deficiency of anti-inflammatory cytokine IL-4 leads to neural hyperexcitability and aggravates cerebral ischemia-reperfusion injury by authors Xiaoling Chen, Jingliang Zhang, Yan Song, Pan Yang, Yang Yang, Zhuo Huang and Kewei Wang
(https:/
Functional nano-vector boost anti-atherosclerosis efficacy of berberine in Apoe(?/?) mice by authors Xiaolei Ma, Tingting Zhang, Zhigang Luo, Xiaolin Lia, Miao Lin, Rui Li, Peng Du, Xiaoyou Yu, Chen Ma Pengju Yan, Jin Su, Lulu Wanga, Yuhuan Lic and Jiandong Jiang
(https:/
Exploration of 5-cyano-6-phenylpyrimidin derivatives containing an 1,2,3-triazole moiety as potent FAD-based LSD1 inhibitors by authors Liying Ma, Haojie Wang, Yinghua You, Chaoya Ma, Yuejiao Liu, Feifei Yang, Yichao Zheng and Hongmin Liu
(https:/
Other articles published in the issue include:
Review articles
Recent advances of antibody drug conjugates for clinical applications
Pengxuan Zhao, Yuebao Zhang, Wenqing Li, Christopher Jeanty et al.
https:/
Targeting necroptosis in anticancer therapy: mechanisms and modulators
Ying Wu, Guoqiang Dong, Chunquan Sheng
https:/
Original articles
Icariside ?, a main compound in Epimedii Folium, induces idiosyncratic hepatotoxicity by enhancing NLRP3 inflammasome activation
Zhilei Wang, Guang Xu, Hongbo Wang, Xiaoyan Zhan et al.
https:/
Transporters (OATs and OATPs) contribute to illustrate the mechanism of medicinal compatibility of ingredients with different properties in yuanhuzhitong prescription
Ze Wang, Haihua Shang, Yazhuo Li, Chen Zhang et al.
https:/
First small-molecule PROTACs for G protein-coupled receptors: inducing α1A-adrenergic receptor degradation
Zhenzhen Li, Yuxing Lin, Hui Song, Xiaojun Qin et al.
https:/
Nonclinical safety, tolerance and pharmacodynamics evaluation for meplazumab treating chloroquine-resistant Plasmodium falciparum
Kun Zhang, Yu Zhao, Zheng Zhang, Mengyao Zhang et al.
https:/
Identification of bioactive anti-angiogenic components targeting tumor endothelial cells in Shenmai injection using multidimensional pharmacokinetics
Chongjin Zhong, Chao Jiang, Suiying Ni, Qizhi Wang et al.
https:/
Glycoside scutellarin enhanced CD-MOF anchoring for laryngeal delivery
Kena Zhao, Tao Guo, Caifen Wang, Yong Zhou et al.
https:/
Computed tomography and photoacoustic imaging guided photodynamic therapy against breast cancer based on mesoporous platinum with insitu oxygen generation ability
Lingyan Zhang, Mifang Li, Quan Zhou, Meng Dang et al.
https:/
Remote loading paclitaxel-doxorubicin prodrug into liposomes for cancer combination therapy
Jiang Yu, Yingli Wang, Shuang Zhou, Jinbo Li et al.
https:/
A combination of LightOn gene expression system and tumor microenvironment-responsive nanoparticle delivery system for targeted breast cancer therapy
Xinyu Hou, Chenting Shou, Muye He, Jiajun Xu et al.
https:/
Inhibition of post-trabeculectomy fibrosis via topically instilled antisense oligonucleotide complexes co-loaded with fluorouracil
Kuan Jiang, Junyi Chen, Lingyu Tai, Chang Liu et al.
https:/
Self-assembled natural phytochemicals for synergistically antibacterial application from the enlightenment of traditional Chinese medicine combination
Xuehao Tian, Penglong Wang, Tong Li, Xuemei Huang et al.
https:/
###
For more information please visit https:/
Editorial Board: https:/
APSB is available on ScienceDirect (https:/
Submissions to APSB may be made using Editorial Manager® (https:/
CiteScore: 10.5
Impact Factor: 7.097
5-Year Impact Factor: 7.865
Source Normalized Impact per Paper (SNIP): 2.210
SCImago Journal Rank (SJR): 1.792
ISSN 2211-3835