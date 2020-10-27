Acta Pharmaceutica Sinica B Volume 10, Issue 9 publishes

The Journal of the Institute of Materia Medica, the Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences and the Chinese Pharmaceutical Association, Acta Pharmaceutica Sinica B (APSB) is a monthly journal, in English, which publishes significant original research articles, rapid communications and high quality reviews of recent advances in all areas of pharmaceutical sciences -- including pharmacology, pharmaceutics, medicinal chemistry, natural products, pharmacognosy, pharmaceutical analysis and pharmacokinetics.

Featured papers in this issue are:

Deficiency of anti-inflammatory cytokine IL-4 leads to neural hyperexcitability and aggravates cerebral ischemia-reperfusion injury by authors Xiaoling Chen, Jingliang Zhang, Yan Song, Pan Yang, Yang Yang, Zhuo Huang and Kewei Wang

(https:/ / doi. org/ 10. 1016/ j. apsb. 2020. 05. 002 ). In this paper, the authors describe a previously unknown mechanism by which IL-4 deficiency causes neural hyperexcitability and enhances neuronal excitatory transmissions. Supplementing IL-4 might be beneficial for improvement of functional recovery after brain ischemia injury.

Functional nano-vector boost anti-atherosclerosis efficacy of berberine in Apoe(?/?) mice by authors Xiaolei Ma, Tingting Zhang, Zhigang Luo, Xiaolin Lia, Miao Lin, Rui Li, Peng Du, Xiaoyou Yu, Chen Ma Pengju Yan, Jin Su, Lulu Wanga, Yuhuan Lic and Jiandong Jiang

(https:/ / doi. org/ 10. 1016/ j. apsb. 2020. 03. 005 ). The authors investigated BT1500M, which increased gut-absorption and intra-cellular uptake of berberine, modulated AMPK and NF-kB expression, and improved dyslipidemia and inflammation induced by high fat diet. The endothelial injury and subsequent macrophage infiltration and cholesteryl ester gathering in the aortic arch were decreased, resulting in the inhibition of artery plaque build-up.

Exploration of 5-cyano-6-phenylpyrimidin derivatives containing an 1,2,3-triazole moiety as potent FAD-based LSD1 inhibitors by authors Liying Ma, Haojie Wang, Yinghua You, Chaoya Ma, Yuejiao Liu, Feifei Yang, Yichao Zheng and Hongmin Liu

(https:/ / doi. org/ 10. 1016/ j. apsb. 2020. 02. 006 ). The authors designed and synthesized series II compounds (14a-w) based on the flavin adenine dinucleotide (FAD) similarity strategies. Further mechanism studies showed that compound 14q is an FAD competitive LSD1 inhibitor, which inhibits cell migration and invasion by reversing epithelial to mesenchymal transition (EMT).

Other articles published in the issue include:

Review articles

Recent advances of antibody drug conjugates for clinical applications

Pengxuan Zhao, Yuebao Zhang, Wenqing Li, Christopher Jeanty et al.

https:/ / doi. org/ 10. 1016/ j. apsb. 2020. 04. 012

Targeting necroptosis in anticancer therapy: mechanisms and modulators

Ying Wu, Guoqiang Dong, Chunquan Sheng

https:/ / doi. org/ 10. 1016/ j. apsb. 2020. 01. 007

Original articles

Icariside ?, a main compound in Epimedii Folium, induces idiosyncratic hepatotoxicity by enhancing NLRP3 inflammasome activation

Zhilei Wang, Guang Xu, Hongbo Wang, Xiaoyan Zhan et al.

https:/ / doi. org/ 10. 1016/ j. apsb. 2020. 03. 006

Transporters (OATs and OATPs) contribute to illustrate the mechanism of medicinal compatibility of ingredients with different properties in yuanhuzhitong prescription

Ze Wang, Haihua Shang, Yazhuo Li, Chen Zhang et al.

https:/ / doi. org/ 10. 1016/ j. apsb. 2020. 05. 012

First small-molecule PROTACs for G protein-coupled receptors: inducing α1A-adrenergic receptor degradation

Zhenzhen Li, Yuxing Lin, Hui Song, Xiaojun Qin et al.

https:/ / doi. org/ 10. 1016/ j. apsb. 2020. 01. 014

Nonclinical safety, tolerance and pharmacodynamics evaluation for meplazumab treating chloroquine-resistant Plasmodium falciparum

Kun Zhang, Yu Zhao, Zheng Zhang, Mengyao Zhang et al.

https:/ / doi. org/ 10. 1016/ j. apsb. 2020. 06. 011

Identification of bioactive anti-angiogenic components targeting tumor endothelial cells in Shenmai injection using multidimensional pharmacokinetics

Chongjin Zhong, Chao Jiang, Suiying Ni, Qizhi Wang et al.

https:/ / doi. org/ 10. 1016/ j. apsb. 2019. 12. 011

Glycoside scutellarin enhanced CD-MOF anchoring for laryngeal delivery

Kena Zhao, Tao Guo, Caifen Wang, Yong Zhou et al.

https:/ / doi. org/ 10. 1016/ j. apsb. 2020. 04. 015

Computed tomography and photoacoustic imaging guided photodynamic therapy against breast cancer based on mesoporous platinum with insitu oxygen generation ability

Lingyan Zhang, Mifang Li, Quan Zhou, Meng Dang et al.

https:/ / doi. org/ 10. 1016/ j. apsb. 2020. 05. 003

Remote loading paclitaxel-doxorubicin prodrug into liposomes for cancer combination therapy

Jiang Yu, Yingli Wang, Shuang Zhou, Jinbo Li et al.

https:/ / doi. org/ 10. 1016/ j. apsb. 2020. 04. 011

A combination of LightOn gene expression system and tumor microenvironment-responsive nanoparticle delivery system for targeted breast cancer therapy

Xinyu Hou, Chenting Shou, Muye He, Jiajun Xu et al.

https:/ / doi. org/ 10. 1016/ j. apsb. 2020. 04. 010

Inhibition of post-trabeculectomy fibrosis via topically instilled antisense oligonucleotide complexes co-loaded with fluorouracil

Kuan Jiang, Junyi Chen, Lingyu Tai, Chang Liu et al.

https:/ / doi. org/ 10. 1016/ j. apsb. 2020. 03. 002

Self-assembled natural phytochemicals for synergistically antibacterial application from the enlightenment of traditional Chinese medicine combination

Xuehao Tian, Penglong Wang, Tong Li, Xuemei Huang et al.

https:/ / doi. org/ 10. 1016/ j. apsb. 2019. 12. 014

