CVIA has just published a new issue, Volume 5 Issue 1

The journal Cardiovascular Innovations and Applications (CVIA) has just published the first issue of Volume 5

Beijing, 28 September 2020: the journal Cardiovascular Innovations and Applications (CVIA) has just published the first issue of Volume 5. Of major importance is the research article by Han Jin, Shengwen Yang, Pengkang He, Haoyu Weng, Shengcong Liu, Fan Yang, Long Zhang, Fangfang Fan, Yan Zhang, Jing Zhou, and Jianping Li, 'Serum Procalcitonin Levels on Admission Predict Death in Severe and Critical COVID-19 Patients in Wuhan, China.' (http://ow. ly/ EIWX30rcJ8v )

Other papers in the issue are as follows:

REVIEW

Ishan Lakhani, Mengqi Gong, Cheuk Wai Wong, George Bazoukis, Konstantinos P. Letsas, Guangping Li, Khalid bin Wahleed, Yunlong Xia, Adrian Baranchuk, Gary Tse, Keith Sai Kit Leung, Tong Liu, Dong Chang and International Health Informatics Study (IHIS) Network

Does Minimizing Ventricular Pacing Reduce the Incidence of Atrial Fibrillation? A Systematic Review and Meta-analysis of Randomized Controlled Trials (http://ow. ly/ H4X330rcIVU )

RESEARCH PAPERS

Chencheng Dai, Baojing Guo, Ling Han, Caihua Sang, Jianzeng Dong and Changsheng Ma

Dyssynchrony Induced by Ventricular Preexcitation: A Risk Factor for the Development of Dilated Cardiomyopathy (http://ow. ly/ 3cuQ30rcJ13 )

Guangming Fang, Jinxin Miao, Ying Peng, Yafei Zhai, Chuchu Wang, Xiaoyan Zhao, Yaohe Wang and Jianzeng Dong

Identification of Three FBN1 Mutations in Chinese Patients with Typical or Incomplete Marfan Syndrome by Whole-Exome Sequencing (http://ow. ly/ ixPe30rcJ2B )

Jing-xiu Li, Ling Weng, Xue-qi Li, Yang Li, Shu-jun Yan, Zhao-yan Song, Xue-yan Zhang, Li Cha, Lin Lin, Tian-shu Yang, Wei-jun Lv, Ying-nan Dai, Ye-ping Chen, De-Jun Xia, Xin Li, En-ze Jin

An Observational Study of the Relationship Between Outcome and Platelet Reactivity in Chinese Patients Undergoing PCI Loading with 600 mg Clopidogrel (http://ow. ly/ 1M4w30rcJ70 )

Shuwei Wan, Hui Cao, Yubo Zhao, Yaming Guo, Chuang Li, Nan Li, Can Cao, Zhaohui Hua and Zhen Li

Differentially Expressed MicroRNAs Associated with Vein Graft Restenosis in Rats (http://ow. ly/ dwFk30rcJgp )

CASE REPORTS

Jun Du, Jianlin Du, Qiang She and Songbai Deng

Spontaneous Coronary Artery Dissection with Iliac Artery Dissection: A Case Report and Literature Review (http://ow. ly/ cphq30rcJhy )

Xiaofei Jiang, Heng Zhang and Mingyang Qian

Percutaneous Closure of Patent Foramen Ovale in a Patient with Mirror-Image Dextrocardia and Situs Inversus (http://ow. ly/ 15Qg30rcJlL )

COMMENTARIES

C. Richard Conti

Who are the Faculty in Academic Cardiovascular Medicine? (http://ow. ly/ Z0te30rcJmm )