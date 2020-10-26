Oncotarget: An integrative microenvironment approach for follicular lymphoma

Oncotarget Volume 11, Issue 33 features Figure 8, "Haplotype estimates in follicular lymphoma patients," by Assis-Mendonça, et al. which reported that the authors tested associations between SNPs, clinicopathological features and TME composition, and proposed survival models in R-CHOP/R-CVP-treated patients.

Presence of the IL12A rs568408 “A” allele associated with the follicular pattern of FOXP3 cells.

The IL12A AA haplotype included rs583911 and rs568408 and was an independent predictor of worse survival, together with the follicular patterns of T-cells and high IL-17F tumor levels.

The patterns of CD3, CD4, and CD8 cells displayed as a principal component, also associated with survival.

The survival of FL patients who were treated in the rituximab era shows a strong dependence on TME signals, especially the T-cell infiltration patterns and IL-17F tumor levels.

Dr. Guilherme Rossi Assis-Mendonça from The University of Campinas said, "Follicular lymphoma (FL) is the most common low-grade non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) subtype and is characterized by an indolent clinical course and frequent relapses."

For instance, SNPs in key inflammatory genes, such as IL10 and IL2, are more consistently studied in large NHL cohorts and have been implicated in disease risk or in prognosis in the pre-rituximab era, including certain FL cohorts.

Nevertheless, the respective SNPs have been examined in a few studies and in a non-integrated fashion with other components of the TME.

No study has yet evaluated the function of SNPs within immune genes in the TME composition of FL.

This study aimed to verify whether SNPs in immune response genes modify the TME composition and clinical features of FL.

Another goal was to test the prognostic impact of these SNPs and the TME components in a cohort of patients who have been treated with rituximab-containing regimens.

The Assis-Mendonça Research Team concluded in their Oncotarget Research Paper that, we demonstrated the adverse prognostic role of several TME elements in FL, considering both protein and genetic data.

Importantly, the follicular pattern of the T-CD8 cells, the high expression of IL-17F, and the AA haplotype of IL2A were all independently associated with a worse prognosis.

The latter variable was also associated with the pattern of FOXP3 cell infiltration, which was validated in this study as a prognostic factor in the rituximab era.

The Oncotarget authors believe that the simultaneous study of the tumor biopsies and immune response-related SNPs in patients' peripheral blood allowed for a novel and more integrative approach that will provide new insights on follicular lymphoma biology.

DOI - https:/ / doi. org/ 10. 18632/ oncotarget. 27698

Full text - https:/ / www. oncotarget. com/ article/ 27698/ text/

Correspondence to - Guilherme Rossi Assis-Mendonça - guilhermeram13@yahoo.com.br

Keywords - follicular lymphoma, tumor microenvironment, immunohistochemistry, single nucleotide polymorphisms, prognosis

