Oncotarget: quantitative ultrasound radiomics in prediction of treatment response for breast cancer

The cover for Issue 42 of Oncotarget features Figure 4, "Generation of parametric and texture maps from radiofrequency data," recently published in "Quantitative ultrasound radiomics using texture derivatives in prediction of treatment response to neo-adjuvant chemotherapy for locally advanced breast cancer" by Dasgupta, et al. which reported that to investigate quantitative ultrasound based higher-order texture derivatives in predicting the response to neoadjuvant chemotherapy in patients with locally advanced breast cancer.
