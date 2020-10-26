Best practices for COVID-19-positive or exposed mothers--breastfeeding and pumping milk

What The Article Says: This Patient Page offers breastfeeding and pumping milk guidelines for mothers who have tested positive for COVID-19, who have been exposed to COVID-19 or work in a setting with increased risk of exposure to the virus.
Authors: Sandra E. Sullivan, M.D., I.B.C.L.C., and Lindsay A. Thompson, M.D., M.S., of the University of Florida College of Medicine in Gainesville, are the authors.
To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https:/
(doi:10.1001/jamapediatrics.2020.3341)
Editor's Note: Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflict of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.
###
Media advisory: The full article is linked to this news release.
Embed this link to provide your readers free access to the full-text article This link will be live at the embargo time https:/