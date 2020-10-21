Collaborative care to meet mental health demands in era of COVID-19

What The Viewpoint Says: The need for collaborative care among health care professionals to meet mental health demands in the COVID-19 pandemic is discussed in this Viewpoint.

Authors: Andrew D. Carlo, M.D., M.P.H., of the University of Washington School of Medicine in Seattle, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamapsychiatry.2020.3216)

Editor's Note: The article includes conflict of interest disclosures.

