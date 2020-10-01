Cerebrospinal fluid leak after nasal swab testing for COVID-19

What The Study Did: Researchers describe what to their knowledge is the first case of a cerebrospinal fluid leak after nasal testing for COVID-19.

Authors: Jarrett Walsh, M.D., Ph.D., of the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, is the corresponding author.

To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https:/ / media. jamanetwork. com/

(doi:10.1001/jamaoto.2020.3579)

Editor's Note: The article includes conflict of interest disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflicts of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

###

The full article is linked to this news release.