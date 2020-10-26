News Release 

Changes in hospital volumes for common medical emergencies during COVID-19

What The Study Did: Whether the number of cases at hospitals of common medical emergencies such as heart attack and appendicitis have changed during the COVID-19 pandemic was investigated in this study.

Authors: Melanie Hayden Gephart, M.D., M.A.S., of the Stanford University Medical Center in Stanford, California, is the corresponding author.

