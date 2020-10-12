COVID-19 pandemic and $16 trillion virus

What The Article Says: This Viewpoint aggregates mortality, morbidity, mental health conditions, and direct economic losses to estimate the total cost of the pandemic in the U.S. on the optimistic assumption that it will be substantially contained by the fall of 2021.

Authors: David M. Cutler, Ph.D., of Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, is the corresponding author.

To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https:/ / media. jamanetwork. com/

(doi:10.1001/jama.2020.19759)

Editor's Note: The article includes conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflict of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

# # #

The full article is attached to this news release.

Embed this link to provide your readers free access to the full-text article This link will be live at the embargo time https:/ / jamanetwork. com/ journals/ jama/ fullarticle/ 10. 1001/ jama. 2020. 19759?guestAccessKey= 051180f0-a47c-4faf-8049-2beef6526be7&utm_source= For_The_Media&utm_medium= referral&utm_campaign= ftm_links&utm_content= tfl&utm_term= 101220

###