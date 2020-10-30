News Release 

COVID-19 test result turnaround time for residents, staff in US nursing homes

What The Study Did: This study used the Medicare COVID-19 Nursing Home Database, a federally mandated weekly survey of all Medicare-certified skilled nursing facilities, to examine facility-reported test result turnaround time.

Authors: Michael L. Barnett, M.D., M.S., of the Harvard T. H. Chan School of Public Health in Boston, is the corresponding author.

