Examining association between early treatment with tocilizumab, risk of death among critically ill COVID-19 patients

What The Study Did: Whether treatment with tocilizumab in the first two days after being admitted to an intensive care unit was associated with a reduced risk of death among critically ill patients with COVID-19 was investigated in this study.

Authors: David E. Leaf, M.D., M.M.Sc., of Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamainternmed.2020.6252)

Editor's Note: The article includes conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflict of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

