News Release 

Examining association between early treatment with tocilizumab, risk of death among critically ill COVID-19 patients

JAMA Internal Medicine

Research News

What The Study Did: Whether treatment with tocilizumab in the first two days after being admitted to an intensive care unit was associated with a reduced risk of death among critically ill patients with COVID-19 was investigated in this study.

Authors: David E. Leaf, M.D., M.M.Sc., of Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamainternmed.2020.6252)

