Excess deaths from COVID-19, community bereavement, restorative justice for communities of color

What The Article Says: Ways the COVID-19 pandemic has compounded existing health, human rights and economic disparities in communities of color are discussed in this Viewpoint, which also proposes a program of restorative justice in response, comprising investments in education and housing, reforms in lending practices and criminal justice, and more.
Authors: Lisa A. Cooper, M.D., M.P.H., the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Equity in Baltimore, is the corresponding author.
