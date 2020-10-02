Effect of avoiding cow's milk formula at birth on preventing asthma in children

What The Study Did: Extended follow-up of randomized clinical trial participants was used to investigate whether the risk of asthma or recurrent wheeze among young children was changed by avoiding supplementing breastfeeding with cow's milk formula after birth.

Authors: Mitsuyoshi Urashima, M.D., Ph.D., M.P.H., of the Jikei University School of Medicine in Tokyo, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2020.18534)

Editor's Note: The article includes conflicts of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflict of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

