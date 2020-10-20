Effect of tocilizumab in adults hospitalized with COVID-19 with moderate or severe pneumonia

What The Study Did: This randomized clinical trial assessed whether tocilizumab improves outcomes of patients hospitalized with moderate-to-severe COVID-19 pneumonia compared to usual care.
Authors: Olivier Hermine, M.D., Ph.D., of the Université de Paris, is the corresponding author.
(doi:10.1001/jamainternmed.2020.6820)
The article includes conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures.
