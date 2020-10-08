FDA support for oncology drug development during COVID-19

What The Study Did: This Viewpoint from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration puts into context recent guidance on clinical trials during COVID-19 for oncology and shares insight regarding regulatory challenges and lessons learned.

Authors: Anand Shah, M.D., of the FDA in Silver Spring, Maryland, is the corresponding author.

To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https:/ / media. jamanetwork. com/

(doi:10.1001/jamaoncol.2020.4975)

Editor's Note: The article includes conflicts of interest disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflict of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

###

Media advisory: The full article is linked to this news release.