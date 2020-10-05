News Release 

Health care-associated infections among critically ill children

What The Study Did: This observational study looked at changes from 2013 to 2018 in the rates of catheter-associated bloodstream and urinary tract infections among critically ill infants and children the United States.

Authors: Heather E. Hsu, M.D., M.P.H., of the Boston University School of Medicine, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamapediatrics.2020.3223)

Editor's Note: The article includes funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflict of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

