Is it lawful, ethical to prioritize racial minorities for COVID-19 vaccines?

What The Viewpoint Says: How COVID-19 vaccines can be distributed strategically, ethically and legally is considered in this article given conflicts between consensus public health recommendations to prioritize allocation to disadvantaged racial and ethnic minorities and laws discouraging explicit consideration of race in policy decisions.

Authors: Lawrence O. Gostin, J.D., of Georgetown University in Washington, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jama.2020.20571)

