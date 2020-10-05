Internet searches for mental health issues in New York during COVID-19 pandemic

What The Study Did: Changes in internet searches in New York for mental health issues, including anxiety, panic attack, insomnia and depression, during the COVID-19 pandemic were analyzed in this study.

Authors: Stefan Stijelja, B.S., of the Université du Québec à Montréal in Canada, is the corresponding author.

To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https:/ / media. jamanetwork. com/

(doi:10.1001/jamainternmed.2020.3271)

Editor's Note: Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflict of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

###

The full study is linked to this news release.