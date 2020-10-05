Muslim young adult mental health before, after presidential election

What The Study Did: How the 2016 U.S. presidential election was associated with changes in the mental health of Muslim college students was assessed in this study.

Authors: Sara Abelson, M.P.H., of the University of Michigan School of Public Health in Ann Arbor, is the corresponding author.

To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https:/ / media. jamanetwork. com/

(doi:10.1001/jamapediatrics.2020.3694)

Editor's Note: The article includes conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflict of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

###

The full study is linked to this news release.