Outcomes of babies born to mothers with SARS-CoV-2 infection

What The Study Did: The risk of mother-to-newborn transmission of SARS-CoV-2 infection was examined in this study.

Authors: Cynthia Gyamfi-Bannerman, M.D., M.Sc., and Melissa S. Stockwell, M.D., M.P.H., of the Columbia University Irving Medical Center in New York, are the corresponding authors.

To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https:/ / media. jamanetwork. com/

(doi:10.1001/jamapediatrics.2020.4298)

Editor's Note: The article includes conflict of interest disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflict of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

# # #

The full study and commentary are linked to this news release.

Embed this link to provide your readers free access to the full-text article This link will be live at the embargo time https:/ / jamanetwork. com/ journals/ jamapediatrics/ fullarticle/ 10. 1001/ jamapediatrics. 2020. 4298?guestAccessKey= 10117155-99d5-40cd-9254-10dadbdc7b8b&utm_source= For_The_Media&utm_medium= referral&utm_campaign= ftm_links&utm_content= tfl&utm_term= 101220

###