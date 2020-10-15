News Release 

Swallowing, communication management of tracheostomy, laryngectomy in context of COVID-19

JAMA Otolaryngology - Head & Neck Surgery

Research News

What The Article Says: This review synthesizes the literature regarding tracheostomy and laryngectomy management in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Authors: José Vergara, B.Sc., S.L.P., of the University of Campinas in São Paulo, Brazil, is the corresponding author.

To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https://media.jamanetwork.com/

(doi:10.1001/jamaoto.2020.3720)

Editor's Note: Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflicts of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

#  #  #

Media advisory: The full study is linked to this news release.

Embed this link to provide your readers free access to the full-text article This link will be live at the embargo time https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamaotolaryngology/fullarticle/10.1001/jamaoto.2020.3720?guestAccessKey=40e269c2-0484-46ee-92fd-5c0899d17d9f&utm_source=For_The_Media&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=ftm_links&utm_content=tfl&utm_term=101520

###

Disclaimer: AAAS and EurekAlert! are not responsible for the accuracy of news releases posted to EurekAlert! by contributing institutions or for the use of any information through the EurekAlert system.