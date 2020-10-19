SARS-CoV-2 infection rates in skilled nursing facilities

What The Study Did: Researchers examined asymptomatic and presymptomatic SARS-CoV-2 infection rates in a large multistate sample of U.S. skilled nursing facilities and variation in case counts by SARS-CoV-2 prevalence in the counties where facilities are located.

Authors: Elizabeth M. White, Ph.D., A.P.R.N., of the Brown University School of Public Health in Providence, Rhode Island, is the corresponding author.

To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https:/ / media. jamanetwork. com/

(doi:10.1001/jamainternmed.2020.5664)

Editor's Note: The article includes conflict of interest and funding/support disclosure. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflict of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

###

Media advisory: The full article is linked to this news release.