SARS-CoV-2 nucleocapsid protein in ocular tissues of patient with previous COVID-19

What The Study Did: This case series examined whether SARS-CoV-2 exists in the ocular tissues of a patient with COVID-19.

Authors: Xiao Chen, M.D., of the General Hospital of the Central Theater Command in Wuhan, China is the corresponding author.

