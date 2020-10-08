SARS-CoV-2 nucleocapsid protein in ocular tissues of patient with previous COVID-19

What The Study Did: This case series examined whether SARS-CoV-2 exists in the ocular tissues of a patient with COVID-19.

Authors: Xiao Chen, M.D., of the General Hospital of the Central Theater Command in Wuhan, China is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamaophthalmol.2020.3962)

