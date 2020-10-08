Timing, complications, safety of tracheotomy in critically ill patients with COVID-19

What The Study Did: The complications, safety and timing of tracheotomy performed for critically ill patients with COVID-19 is assessed in this observational study.

Authors: Isabel Vilaseca, M.D., Ph.D., of the Institut Clínic d'Especialitats Mèdiques i Quirúrgiques, Hospital Clínic in Barcelona, Spain, is the corresponding author.

To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https:/ / media. jamanetwork. com/

(doi:10.1001/jamaoto.2020.3641)

Editor's Note: The article includes conflict of interest disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflicts of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

###

Media advisory: The full study is linked to this news release.