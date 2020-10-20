News Release 

Tocilizumab vs standard care on preventing worsening in patients hospitalized with COVID-19 pneumonia

What The Study Did: Researchers in this randomized clinical trial compared the effect of early administration of tocilizumab with standard therapy in preventing clinical worsening in patients hospitalized with COVID-19 pneumonia.

Authors: Carlo Salvarani, M.D., of Unita Operativa di Reumatologia in Reggio Emilia, Italy, is the corresponding author.

