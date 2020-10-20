US adults' likelihood of accepting COVID-19 vaccination

What The Study Did:

In this survey study of U.S. adults, vaccine-related attributes and political characteristics were associated with self-reported preferences for choosing a hypothetical COVID-19 vaccine and self- reported willingness to receive vaccination. These results may help inform public health campaigns to address vaccine hesitancy when a COVID-19 vaccine becomes available.

Authors:

Douglas L. Kriner, Ph.D., of Cornell University in Ithaca, New York, is the corresponding author.

Editor's Note:

The article includes funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflict of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

