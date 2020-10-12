Update on excess deaths from COVID-19, other causes

What The Study Did: This study updates a previous report of the estimated number of excess deaths in the U.S. during the COVID-19 pandemic through August 1 and describes causes of those deaths and relationships with lifting of coronavirus restrictions.

Authors: Steven H. Woolf, M.D., MP.H., of the Virginia Commonwealth University School of Medicine in Richmond, is the corresponding author.

To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https:/ / media. jamanetwork. com/

(doi:10.1001/jama.2020.19545)

Editor's Note: The article includes conflicts of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflict of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

# # #

The full study is attached to this news release.

Embed this link to provide your readers free access to the full-text article This link will be live at the embargo time https:/ / jamanetwork. com/ journals/ jama/ fullarticle/ 10. 1001/ jama. 2020. 19545?guestAccessKey= 92828e1e-363a-491b-83af-ec3ce0cde3f6&utm_source= For_The_Media&utm_medium= referral&utm_campaign= ftm_links&utm_content= tfl&utm_term= 101220

###