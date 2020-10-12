News Release 

Update on excess deaths from COVID-19, other causes

JAMA

Research News

What The Study Did: This study updates a previous report of the estimated number of excess deaths in the U.S. during the COVID-19 pandemic through August 1 and describes causes of those deaths and relationships with lifting of coronavirus restrictions.

Authors: Steven H. Woolf, M.D., MP.H., of  the Virginia Commonwealth University School of Medicine in Richmond, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jama.2020.19545)

The article includes conflicts of interest and funding/support disclosures.

