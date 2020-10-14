Updated recommendations for preventing, treating HIV infection

What The Study Did: New evidence on preventing and treating HIV infection in adults was reviewed to update practice recommendations from the International Antiviral (formerly AIDS) Society-USA.

Authors: Michael S. Saag, M.D., of the University of Alabama at Birmingham, is the corresponding author.

To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https:/ / media. jamanetwork. com/

(doi:10.1001/jama.2020.17025)

Editor's Note: The article includes conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflict of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

# # #

The full article is linked to this news release.

Embed this link to provide your readers free access to the full-text article This link will be live at the embargo time https:/ / jamanetwork. com/ journals/ jama/ fullarticle/ 10. 1001/ jama. 2020. 17025?guestAccessKey= f32ff257-a674-4f2e-a39f-56a8b80bb399&utm_source= For_The_Media&utm_medium= referral&utm_campaign= ftm_links&utm_content= tfl&utm_term= 101420

###