Emerging field of integrative palliative care highlighted in journal special issue

New Rochelle, NY -- An emerging field characterized as "combining the natural synergy between integrative health and palliative medicine" is highlighted in a Special Focus Issue on Integrative Palliative Care in JACM, The Journal of Alternative and Complementary Medicine. The issue was guest edited by Delia Chiaramonte, MD, the Medical Director of Integrative and Palliative Medicine at Greater Baltimore Medical Center/Gilchrist, and educator-researcher Shelley Adler, PhD, Director of the University of California San Francisco Osher Center for Integrative Medicine. Click here to read the full special issue now.

Global interest in this new model is evident in the researchers who contributed from 11 countries: Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Greece, Iran, Italy, Norway, South Korea, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Over 40 submissions led to a selection of 8 original research papers, 2 review papers, 4 commentaries, and an introductory editorial by the Chiaramonte-Adler team entitled "Integrative Palliative Care: A New Transformative Field to Alleviate Suffering." (http://doi. org/ 10. 1089/ acm. 2020. 0366 ) They write: "We assert that integrative health and palliative care share core values and goals, and that not building on their natural synergy misses an important opportunity to provide truly transformative care for people with serious illness."

The Special Issue was supported by a Special Issue Advisory Team and by organizations from each part of the integrative-palliative dyad: the Society for Integrative Oncology and the California State University Shiley Institute for Palliative Care. "The potential value to patients from the palliative medicine and integrative health communities forming greater mutual respect and exploratory collaborations is immense," states John Weeks, JACM Editor-in-Chief (johnweeks-integrator.com): "At JACM, we are proud to have a hand in advancing this direction for both palliative and integrative medicine."

