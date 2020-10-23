Mary Ann Liebert, Inc. to publish Journal of Correctional Health Care

New Rochelle, NY, October 23, 2020--The National Commission on Correctional Health Care (NCCHC) (https:/ / www. ncchc. org/ ) has awarded the contract to publish Journal of Correctional Health Care (https:/ / home. liebertpub. com/ publications/ journal-of-correctional-health-care/ 664/ overview ) to Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., publishers, (https:/ / www. liebertpub. com/ ) effective January 2021. The Journal adds a strong component to the company's portfolio of mission-driven journals including Health Equity, Transgender Health, LGBT Health, and AIDS Patient Care and STDs.

"Mary Ann Liebert, Inc. is dedicated to supporting the health care of underserved populations through our publications. Journal of Correctional Health Care provides critically important education for health care providers to the incarcerated population, which is more important than ever during the COVID crisis. We could not be more excited about our new partnership with NCCHC," says Bob Vrooman, Publisher, New Business Development at Mary Ann Liebert, Inc.

Journal of Correctional Health Care is the only national, peer-reviewed scientific journal focusing on this complex and evolving field. An invaluable resource for clinicians, allied health practitioners, and administrators, it provides the latest research and developments in clinical care for chronic and infectious disease, mental health care, substance abuse treatment, health services management, quality improvement, medical records, medical-legal issues, discharge planning, staffing, cost analysis, and other topics as they relate to correctional health care. Coverage includes empirical research, case studies, best practices, literature reviews, and letters, plus NCCHC position statements.

"Correctional health care is a vitally important component of public health, residing at the intersection of health care, mental health, and criminal justice. And yet it doesn't always get the attention it deserves," says Deborah Ross, NCCHC's CEO. "We appreciate Mary Ann Liebert, Inc.'s understanding of the role of correctional health care, the company's passion for cutting-edge topics and research, and its reputation for excellent service. We are confident that JCHC will be in good hands and look forward to seeing it thrive."

Journal of Correctional Health Care will continue to be published quarterly in print and online with open access options under the leadership of Editor-in-Chief John R. Miles, MPA. Authors are invited to begin submitting their manuscripts now for publication in 2021.

