Population health and the COVID-19 pandemic: Emerging stronger next time

New Rochelle, NY, October 6, 2020—Battling the COVID-19 pandemic and preparing for the inevitable next surge requires a data-driven population health approach. A special issue of the peer-reviewed journal Population Health Management is dedicated to combatting COVID-19. It embraces systems thinking and key insights from other industries. Click here to read the issue now.

“This series of editorials, papers, and roundtable discussions highlights the need to harness the tools of population health to successfully combat COVID-19. The authors represent some of the most important companies and organizations tackling the pandemic, including Quest Labs, Humana, Microsoft, and many provider groups too. This dedicated issue will serve as a guide as we confront the next possible surge--it should be required reading for all healthcare leaders,” says David Nash, MD, MBA, Editor-in-Chief of Population Health Management and Founding Dean Emeritus and Dr. Raymond C. and Doris N. Grandon Professor, Jefferson College of Population Health, Philadelphia, PA.

Point-of-view, original research, and two roundtable articles comprise the special issue. Included in the issue are the following articles:

