Removal of synthetic estrogen from water

New Rochelle, NY, October 20, 2020--Synthetic estrogens from pharmaceuticals contaminate rivers and threaten the health of humans and fish. An effective and cost-efficient method for removing synthetic estrogen from bodies of water has been demonstrated in the peer-reviewed journal Environmental Engineering Science. Click here (http://doi. org/ 10. 1089/ ees. 2020. 0048 ) to read the article now.

The researchers compared non-modified and modified forms of bentonite, a natural, low-cost absorbent that can remove pharmaceutical micropollutants from water bodies.

One particular bentonite complex "can be considered a promising low-coast modified absorbent for the removal of 17α-ethinylestradiol and, potentially, of other relevant pharmaceutical organic micropollutants from wastewater environments," state Carla Daniel, Universidade Nova de Lisboa, and coauthors.

