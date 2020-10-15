Reelin regulates proliferation and migration of oligodendrocyte progenitor cells

Here we report that Reelin-Dab1 signaling regulates the proliferation and radial distribution of OPCs in the late embryonic mouse neocortex. OPCs express Reelin signaling molecules and respond to Reelin stimulation. Reelin-Dab1 signaling suppresses the proliferation of OPCs both in vitro and in vivo. Reelin repels OPCs in vitro, and the radial distribution of OPCs is altered in mice with either attenuated or augmented Reelin-Dab1 signaling. This is the first report identifying the secreted molecule that plays a role in the radial distribution of OPCs in the late embryonic neocortex. Our results also show that the regulation of Reelin function by its specific proteolysis is important for the normal development of OPCs.

###