Intensive urate lowering reduces urine albumin excretion

People with chronic kidney disease and type 2 diabetes are at risk for deteriorating kidney function and progressive chronic kidney disease (CKD). Loss of albumin into the urine is an early marker of kidney damage and is associated with further deterioration. In this study, the combination of verinurad and febuxostat, drugs that reduce uric acid using different mechanisms, led to greater reductions in the amount of albumin in the urine and uric acid in the blood than did placebo. The treatment was generally well-tolerated, with nausea and dizziness the most common adverse events seen after verinurad and febuxostat treatment. While verinurad and febuxostat may help to protect kidneys against further decline in people with CKD and type 2 diabetes, definitive assessment of their impact on preservation of kidney function awaits larger clinical studies.

Effect of Intensive Urate Lowering With Combined Verinurad and Febuxostat on Albuminuria in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes: A Randomized Trial

AUTHORS: Austin G. Stack, MD, Nalina Dronamraju, PhD, Joanna Parkinson, PhD, Susanne Johansson, MSc, Eva Johnsson, MD, PhD, Fredrik Erlandsson, PhD, and Robert Terkeltaub, MD

DOI: 10.1053/j.ajkd.2020.09.009

