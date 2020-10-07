Barriers and facilitators for social distancing recommendations during COVID-19

Survey of North Americans and Europeans examines motivations and barriers for social distancing; finds men and young people relatively less likely to comply

Article Title: Barriers and facilitators of adherence to social distancing recommendations during COVID-19 among a large international sample of adults

Funding: AC is supported by post-doctoral research fellowships from the Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR) and Fonds de Recherche du Quebec - Santé (FRQS). CM is supported by a Vanier Canada Graduate Scholarship and a University of Calgary Training in Research and Clinical Trials in Integrative Oncology (TRACTION) fellowship.

Competing Interests: The authors have declared that no competing interests exist.

Article URL: https:/ / journals. plos. org/ plosone/ article?id= 10. 1371/ journal. pone. 0239795

