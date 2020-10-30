New non-allergenic, anti-inflammatory fragrance can be game changer for dry skin sufferers

LUGANO, 31 October, 2020 - Researchers have developed a novel allergen-depleted and anti-inflammatory fragrance that can be used in moisturisers for people with extremely dry, xerotic skin. Beiersdorf researchers in Germany report the results of two tests proving the fragrance is anti-inflammatory at today's 29th EADV Congress, EADV Virtual.

Tests on skin cells found that the anti-inflammatory ingredients of the allergen-depleted fragrance composition reduced expression of both Prostaglandin E2 and Interleukin-8 after applying a stressor substance. The researchers also studied the fragrance formulated in a moisturiser applied to the forearm of human volunteers after they shaved their skin on three consecutive days to induce skin irritation. They found that skin redness was significantly reduced in the skin treated with the moisturiser.

Fragrances are one of the most frequent causes of allergic contact dermatitis. The novel fragrance was developed without using not only any of the 26 commonly known allergens, but also without the additional 60+ potential allergens currently under evaluation. However, it still has a pleasant scent, which can significantly improve the cosmetic acceptability of moisturisers and, consequently, enhance patients' treatment adherence.

Dr Julia Gallinger, a senior scientist at Beiersdorf AG's Research and Development department explains: "A moisturiser containing our novel fragrance could provide an improved treatment option for people with dry skin conditions. It would be both pleasant to use due to its scent, enhancing patients` treatment adherence, and actively soothe inflammation. Hence, the long-standing paradigm of fragranced moisturisers considered as allergenic risk in the treatment of xerotic dermatoses may soon become obsolete. The fragrance has been integrated into two new Eucerin UreaRepair PLUS products for dry skin to provide skin care with a pleasurable experience."

In addition, a patient preference study among 86 people with dry skin who used the fragranced moisturiser for two weeks showed that 97% agree that it doesn't just feel like they have to apply something on their skin, but now they also enjoy it. 91% confirmed that the scented lotion makes their care routine more pleasant. Furthermore, 71% confirmed that they like the scented product better than the unscented moisturiser they normally use.

Notes to Editors

A reference to the 29th European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) Congress, EADV Virtual, or EADV Virtual 2020 must be included when communicating any information within this press release.

About EADV:

Founded in 1987, EADV is the leading community to further the knowledge of health professionals and advocates in the field of dermatology and venereology. It is a non-profit organisation with over 7,000 members, across 113 different countries in the world, providing a valuable service for every type of dermato-venereologist professional. The EADV is committed to improving the quality of patient care, continuing medical education for all dermato-venereologists within Europe and beyond, and advocacy on behalf of the speciality and patients. To find out more visit https:/ / www. eadv. org/ .

About EADV Virtual:

This year's Congress is a first in EADV's history. EADV Virtual - New Frontiers in Dermatology and Venereology provides an exceptional opportunity for colleagues from around the world to explore the latest developments in science and patient care that are at the heart of the academy's mission. The user experience is immersive and simple to follow. To find out more visit https:/ / eadvvirtualcongress. org/

References:

(1) Laudien M et al.et al. SHIFTING THE PERFUME PARADIGM: A NOVEL ALLERGEN-DEPLETED FRAGRANCE COMPOSITION PROVIDES ANTI-INFLAMMATORY EFFECTS IN VITRO AND SOOTHES XEROTIC SKIN IN VIVO TO ENHANCE PATIENTS' TREATMENT ADHERENCE. Abstract no 3109, EADV Virtual, 29-31 October 2020.