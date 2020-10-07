GSA publishes three research articles on COVID-19 and aging

The Gerontological Society of America's highly cited, peer-reviewed journals are continuing to publish scientific articles on COVID-19. The following were published between September 24 and October 7; all are free to access:
- Intersectionality and inequalities in medical risk for severe COVID-19 in the Canadian Longitudinal Study on Aging: Research article in The Gerontologist by Shen (Lamson) Lin, MA
- Older people's non-physical contacts and depression during the COVID-19 lockdown: Research article in The Gerontologist by Bruno Arpino, PhD, Marta Pasqualini, PhD, Valeria Bordone, PhD, and Aïda Solé-Auró, PhD
- Problems of Data Availability and Quality for COVID-19 and Older People in Low- and Middle-Income Countries: Forum article in The Gerontologist by Peter Lloyd-Sherlock, PhD, Lucas Sempe, MSc, Martin McKee, DSc, and Aravinda Guntupalli, PhD
