GSA publishes three research articles on COVID-19 and aging

The Gerontological Society of America's highly cited, peer-reviewed journals are continuing to publish scientific articles on COVID-19. The following were published between October 8 and 21; all are free to access:
- National Profiles of Coronavirus Disease - 2019 Mortality Risks by Age Structure and Preexisting Health Conditions: Research article in The Gerontologist by Ashton M. Verdery, PhD, Lauren Newmyer, MA, Brandon Wagner, PhD, and Rachel Margolis, PhD
- Acute, Post-Acute, and Primary Care Utilization in a Home-Based Primary Care Program during COVID-19: Research article in The Gerontologist by Karen A. Abrashkin, MD, Jenny Zhang, MD, and Asantewaa Poku, MPH
- Helping Amid the Pandemic: Daily Affective and Social Implications of COVID-19-Related Prosocial Activities: Research article in The Gerontologist by Nancy L. Sin, PhD, Patrick Klaiber, MSc, Jin H. Wen, MA, and Anita DeLongis, PhD
