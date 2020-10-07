The benefits of a prostate cancer screening tool

Multiparametric magnetic resonance imaging of the prostate (mpMRIp) is a promising tool for diagnosing prostate cancer, and prior to its availability, detection relied on clinical exams and prostate specific antigen screening.

In a study published in BJU International, investigators found that the availability of mpMRIp in Australia since 2012 has correlated with significantly reduced numbers of prostate biopsies by an average of 354.7 per month, with an estimated annual saving of $13.2 million.

"Our research shows publically funded prostate MRI not only represents good policy in terms of health equity, but it also makes sense from a financial perspective," said lead author Thomas Whish-Wilson, BBiomedSc, MD, of St Vincent's Hospital Melbourne and The University of Melbourne, in Australia.

